Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,083,000 after buying an additional 664,014 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,203,000 after buying an additional 517,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,193,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,065,000 after buying an additional 501,746 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

