Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $45.73 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

