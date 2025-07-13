Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,684 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after buying an additional 303,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,623,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after purchasing an additional 359,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,750,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.
Xylem Stock Performance
NYSE:XYL opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.58. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.
Xylem Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
