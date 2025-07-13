Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Hershey by 19.7% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 166.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,884,200. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $164.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.72. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.