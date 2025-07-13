Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAT

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 58.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,172 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 189.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.