Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the fourth quarter worth $681,572,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Lineage by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,848,000 after buying an additional 2,703,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,380,000 after buying an additional 1,550,478 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter worth about $90,491,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,000,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. This trade represents a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,916.60. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980 over the last three months. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LINE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.53%.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

