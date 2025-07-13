H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1,552.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

