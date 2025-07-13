Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

