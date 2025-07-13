American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.84 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

