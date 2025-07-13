M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in MP Materials by 119.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $369,454,498.08. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

