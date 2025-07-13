Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 156.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256,796 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $21,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,805,000 after buying an additional 3,178,785 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12,934.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,971,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 2,948,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after buying an additional 2,641,310 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.32. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

