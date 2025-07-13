Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

CI stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.62. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

