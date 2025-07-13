Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,795 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHS opened at $182.58 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

