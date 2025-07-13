Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,328,000 after buying an additional 1,336,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,324,000 after buying an additional 935,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,500,000 after buying an additional 828,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,527,000 after purchasing an additional 639,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $201.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average of $210.24.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

