Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $99.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

