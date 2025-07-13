Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $105.62 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $615,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 313,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,130,415.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645,690 shares of company stock worth $592,729,502 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

