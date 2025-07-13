New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $363,000 Position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

