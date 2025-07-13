Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $897,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

