Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,558,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

