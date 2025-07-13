New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.