Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,278,000 after purchasing an additional 562,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHV opened at $28.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

