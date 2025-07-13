Realta Investment Advisors Acquires 163 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

