Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 101.8% in the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:NOW opened at $937.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,008.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $959.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.23.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

