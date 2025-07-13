Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,222 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $150.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.