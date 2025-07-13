25,572 Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.14% of HomeStreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $85.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMST

About HomeStreet

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.