Realta Investment Advisors Acquires 169 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.