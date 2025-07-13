Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

