New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 61.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $1,940,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.3%

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

