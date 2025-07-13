Jonathan Faddis Sells 720 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $275.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.52. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

