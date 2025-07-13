Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,299,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,005,000 after acquiring an additional 310,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,334 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,321,000 after purchasing an additional 841,276 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $196.16 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average of $197.91.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.