Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,873,424.40. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629,143 shares of company stock valued at $210,676,703 over the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

