Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,744.72. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $60.26 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 57.9% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

