Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

