DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $290,121,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,793,000 after buying an additional 262,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after buying an additional 249,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,946. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

