Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

KD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Kyndryl has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

