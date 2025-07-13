Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.57. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, insider James Laufman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $425,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 249,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,864.22. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $1,141,758.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 467,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,550,519.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,082,349 shares of company stock worth $78,589,471. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 907.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

