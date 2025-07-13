Greenleaf Trust Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch SE bought a new position in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 31.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 26.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.79. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Bank of America cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

