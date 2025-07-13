Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VLO opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

