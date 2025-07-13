Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $476.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

