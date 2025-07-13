Brokerages Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Price Target at $109.00

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,357.94. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 27,856.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period.

NYSE USPH opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

