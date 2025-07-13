Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,794 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $8,710,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 2.4%

ZTS stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.