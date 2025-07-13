LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. LandBridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In related news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LandBridge by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LandBridge by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

