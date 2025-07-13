Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

