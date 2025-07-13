Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,513 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE CMG opened at $56.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

