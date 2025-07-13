InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 25,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 50,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

InnovAge Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.51.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $218.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnovAge

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

In related news, Director Richard C. Zoretic purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,862.74. This represents a 77.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Anthony Scarbrough acquired 13,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,790. The trade was a 130.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 71,653 shares of company stock valued at $281,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

