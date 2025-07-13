Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 35,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 526,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Uxin Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $966.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.48 million during the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a negative return on equity of 498.99%.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

Uxin Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:UXIN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

