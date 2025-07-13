Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 755 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.77.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.