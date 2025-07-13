Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 111,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 63,222 shares.The stock last traded at $101.03 and had previously closed at $101.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTES. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

