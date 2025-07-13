Head-To-Head Comparison: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Antero Midstream and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 1 0 1 0 2.00 PHX Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Antero Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Antero Midstream’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Antero Midstream is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 37.35% 19.75% 7.24% PHX Minerals 20.08% 5.57% 4.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Antero Midstream and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Midstream and PHX Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $1.11 billion 7.56 $400.89 million $0.87 20.05 PHX Minerals $34.57 million 4.79 $2.32 million $0.19 22.97

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Antero Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Midstream has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Antero Midstream pays out 103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats PHX Minerals on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.