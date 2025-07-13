Xponance Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,367,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,338,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after buying an additional 753,857 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $41,295,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,951.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after buying an additional 491,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,445.60. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

